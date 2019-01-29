RSMSSB PTI Result 2018: Results, Cutoff Released; Direct Link Here

RSMSSB PTI result 2018: Results, cutoff released @ rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB result 2018:RSMSSB has released the results and cut-off details of Physical Training Instructor (PTI) recruitment exam. Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) otherwise known as the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the RSMSSB PTI result on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their RSMSSB PTI result at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment process for more than 4000 vacant posts of PTI.

The RSMSSB exam comprised two parts. The first part carried a total of 100 questions of a total of 200 marks. Candidates were allowed 2 hours to complete it.

The second part comprised of 130 questions in total.

The official website of RSMSSB may slow down as all the candidates will try to check their RSMSSB PTI result at the same time. Candidates facing server issues can wait for a while and download the results later.

RSMSSB PTI Result 2018: Direct link here

Candidates who are searching for RSMSSB PTI result may click here and check their results:

RSMSSB PTI Result 2018

