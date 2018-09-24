RSMSSB Rajasthan Releases PTI Admit Card; Download Now

RSMSSB PTI Admit Card 2018 Download

RSMSSB has released admit card for Physical Training Instructor (PTI) posts. Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) otherwise known as the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the PTI admit card on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who had registered for the exam can now download the admit card at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB PTI admit card can be downloaded using application number, date of birth and the security code given in the website. The recruitment process is being for more than 4000 vacant posts of PTI.

The exam will comprise of two parts. The first will carry a total of 100 questions carrying a total of 200 marks. Candidates will be allowed 2 hours to complete it. The second part will comprise of 130 questions in total. Detailed question paper pattern and syllabus is available online on the official website.

The official website of RSMSSB may slow down as all the candidates will try to download their admit card at the same time. Candidates facing server issues can wait for a while and download the hall tickets later on.

On other hand, RSMSSB will begin online registration process for NTT Teachers on September 29. Candidates with senior secondary or equivalent degree are eligible to apply for it. Read: RSMSSB Advertises Recruitment For 1310 NTT Teachers

Written exam for Live Stock Assistant (LSA) recruitment will be held on October 14. The official statement also said the LSA admit cards for the exam will be released later and a separate announcement will be for that purpose. RSMSSB notified the recruitment for LSA for more than 2000 posts, March 2018.

Click here for more Jobs News