RSMSSB Answer Key 2018: LSA, TA, PTI Exam Keys Released, Check Here

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board or RSMSSB has released the Physical Training Instructor (PTI), Live Stock Assistant (LSA) and Tax Assistant (TA) recruitment exam answer keys on the official website. RSMSSB answer key 2018 for these recruitment exams can be accessed directly from the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in (the candidates may access the admit cards from here in this story also. Read on!). The objection raising process for RSMSSB LSA answer key, RSMSSB TA answer key - both first and second papers -- and RSMSSB PTI answer key -- both first and second papers -- will begin from November 28, said a statement released by RSBSSB.

RSMSSB has conducted the PTI Grade III exam on September 30, 2018 while the TA exam was held on October 14, 2018.

LSA recruitment exam was held on October 21, 2018.

The RSMSSB had released the RSMSSB LDC answer key and RSMSSB Junior Assistant answer key on the official website two weeks before.

The candidates will be given a chance raise objections to the all the answer keys (RSMSSB LSA answer key, RSMSSB TA answer key and RSMSSB PTI answer key -- both first and second papers) published today for three days (from November 28 to November 30).

