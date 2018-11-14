RSMSSB LDC, Junior Assistant Answer Key Released, Website Crashes

RSMSSB Answer Key 2018: LDC, Junior Assistant Exam Key @ Rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB answer key 2018: The RSMSSB or Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, has published the RSMSSB LDC answer key and RSMSSB Junior Assistant answer key on the official website. According to reports, the RSMSSB answer keys have been released on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. However, the official website of RSMSSB is not responding when we checked last (at 8.50 pm on November 14, 2018). The LDC written exam for recruitment to 11,225 posts was held in August, 2018.

The Junior Assistant answer key was released on November 12, 2018, shows the answer key links available on some private websites.

RSMSSB LDC answer keys 2018: How to download

Follow these steps to download your RSMSSB answer keys:

Step I : Go to the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step II : Click on the link 'answer keys' link given on the homepage

Step III: Click on the examination you have appeared

Step IV: The answer keys on a PDF file will be displayed on the screen

As per a notice released by the Board, the LDC written test for candidates whose first name start with 'A' to 'G' in alphabetical order was held on August 12, 2018.

The written test for candidates whose first name start with 'H' to 'M' in alphabetical order was conducted on August 19, 2018.

The exam was organised in two sessions on both these days.

The Junior Assistant exam was held on August 12, 2018.

Click here for more Jobs News

