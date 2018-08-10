Update On Rajasthan RSMSSB LDC Exam 2018

RSMSSB LDC Exam, Admit Card 2018 Update

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam date and time slot details for the LDC exam. The exam will be conducted on two dates and in two sessions on each date. RSMSSB has released the LDC admit card for the first round of selection which is a written test. The exam is being conducted in August, beginning on August 12.

As per the notice released so far, the written test for candidates whose first name start with 'A' to 'G' in alphabetical order will be conducted on August 12, 2018.

The written test for candidates whose first name start with 'H' to 'M' in alphabetical order will be conducted on August 19, 2018.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions on both these days.

Advertisement

There is no notification yet on the exam date for candidates whose name start with 'N' onwards in alphabetical order.

Meanwhile, RSMSSB has postponed the exam date for Specially-abled candidates from August 12 to September 16, 2018. There examination will be conducted in their home district only. There is no change in exam date for specially-abled candidates whose exams are scheduled on August 19, September 9, and September 16.