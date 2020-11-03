RRB NTPC Exam: Know About Writing Self-Declaration On Admit Card

RRB NTPC exam: Writing self-declaration paragraph on admit card

RRB NTPC exam will begin on December 15. The detailed schedule of the exam for selection to the non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts in the Indian Railways is yet to be announced. In order to enter the exam center candidates need to have the RRB NTPC admit card or hall ticket which will be issued by the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) soon. RRB NTPC admit card will be available on the official websites of all RRBs.

RRB NTPC Exam: Writing Self Declaration On Admit Card

RRBs have asked candidates to write a paragraph of self-declaration on the admit card. For this purpose, a blank space will be available in the admit card. Likewise, blank spaces will also be available for signature and left thumb impression.

Candidates have been asked not to fill these spaces beforehand.

"Candidates should leave blank spaces provided in the downloaded e-Call letter for writing self-declaration paragraph (as the paragraph will be displayed on the screen during CBT), signature and Left Thumb Impression (LTI) unfilled while coming for the exam," RRBs have said in the official exam notice.

Candidates will write the paragraph of self-declaration, sign and affix the left thumb impression at the exam venue in the presence of the invigilator at the exam hall only. After this, they have to hand over the admit card to the invigilator.

Candidates should also carry one color photograph of size 35 mm x 45 mm, which was uploaded in the application, on the day of the exam.

The exam will be computer-based.

Click here for more Jobs News