RRB NTPC Exam Of Indian Railways To Be Delayed Further

A tender related document released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Chennai shows the RRB NTPC examinations are going to be delayed further. Earlier, the Board had released a tender notification in regard to engaging an Exam Conducting (ECA) for conducting multiple stages of Computer Based Test, Computer Based Aptitude or Typing Skill Test, Document Verification and all other related services in connection with the recruitment of RRB NTPC or Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) all over India. According to the latest notice, the RRB has revised the bidding schedule and fresh dates will be intimated in due course.

More than 2 crore candidates are awaiting the exam dates for RRB NTPC and RRC Group D recruitment, for which the notifications were released one year ago.

Earlier in March, when asked about the reasons for not conducting the exams despite issue of notification of exam for NTPC and Group D posts in Indian Railways, the Railways minister had said the process of fixing ECA is going on and the dates for the examinations will be announced after the selection of an agency.

The Railways minister Piyush Goyal said in a reply given in the Parliament the open tenders have already been floated for the RRB NTPC and various Posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories recruitment, while, the tendering process for engaging vendor is under way in RRC Group D recruitment.

"In view of preventive measures to be taken to contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the 21 days lockdown period announced by Government of India until 14.04.2020, the date of Pre-Bid Conference, Closing and Opening dates of bids/offers which were indicated vide Corrigendum 1 are hereby revised further and the fresh dates will be intimated on IREPS website in due course," the notice said.

"No further newspaper advertisement will be released in this regard. You may logon to www.ireps.gov.in for any further revision in dates/updates. Depending on the prevalent situation, the Pre-Bid Conference may be held through video conferencing, if required," the document said.

