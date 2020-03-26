RRB NTPC Exam: What's The Update So Far On Country's Biggest Recruitment Test

RRB NTPC exam: Close to 1.3 crore candidates have registered for the exam.

Indian Railways' RRB NTPC is one of the biggest recruitment of the country. The job was announced in February 2019 and close to 1.3 crore candidates have registered for the recruitment. So far, only the application process can be said to have been the only progress in this recruitment drive.

The beginning of the first phase of recruitment, which is a computer based test, is subject to the finalisation of an exam conducting agency or ECA.

The railway recruitment boards or RRBs conduct the recruitment exams for the Indian Railways. However, in September 2019 the RRBs announced, through a notification on their websites, that the railways is mulling over to rope in an external agency to conduct exams.

In a recent notification the railway has notified bidding details for exam conducting agency. The notification, dated March 21, is available on the website of the RRBs.

The bidding notice says pre-bid conference will be held on April 7. However, since it was announced before the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, there is a chance the schedule may change.

"Engaging Exam Conducting (ECA) for conducting multiple stages of Computer Based Test, Computer Based Aptitude/Typing Skill Test, Document Verification and all other related services in connection with Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) No.01/2019 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) all over India," the notice available on RRB portals reads.

On March 11, the Railways minister had told the Parliament that the process of fixing Examination Conducting Agency (ECA) is going on and the dates for the examinations will be announced after the selection of an agency. The Railways minister Piyush Goyal had said the open tenders have already been floated for the RRB NTPC and various Posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories recruitment, while, the tendering process for engaging vendor is under way in RRC Group D recruitment.

The Railway NTPC includes Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master posts.

