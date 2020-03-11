RRB NTPC, Group D Dates After Fixing Exam Agency: Railways Minister

RRB exam date: Railways minister said the process of fixing Examination Conducting Agency is going on

When asked about the reasons for not conducting the exams despite issue of notification of exam for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Group D posts in Indian Railways, the Railways minister said the process of fixing Examination Conducting Agency (ECA) is going on and the dates for the examinations will be announced after the selection of an agency. The Railways minister Piyush Goyal said the open tenders have already been floated for the RRB NTPC and various Posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories recruitment, while, the tendering process for engaging vendor is under way in RRC Group D recruitment.

"To fix Examination Conducting Agency (ECA) against CEN No. 01/2019 and 03/2019, open tenders have been floated. After fixing of ECA, dates for the examinations will be announced. For CEN No. RRC-01/2019, tendering process for engaging vendor is under way," Mr Goyal said in a reply given to the Parliament today.

The response from the minister came as more than 2 crore candidates are awaiting the exam dates for RRB NTPC and RRC Group D recruitment, for which the notifications were released one year ago.

The minister had informed the Parliament last week that the ongoing Group D recruitment have seen around 1.15 crore applications, whose scrutiny is complete, and the scheduling of written examination (CBT) of this recruitment is under process.

During last three years, the minister added that, a total number of 1,47,620 candidates have been empanelled for various Group 'C' posts (including Level-1) by Railways through Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs).

He also said the Railways did not have any region-wise quota during the recruitment.

"Indian Railways is an organization having pan India character. Candidates are free to apply to any RRB throughout the country in response to the advertisements," Mr Goyal said when asked about whether there is any region or State-wise criteria for recruitment in Indian Railways through Railway Recruitment Board.

"Three recruitment examinations against Centralized Employment Notifications (CEN) No. 01/2019 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Group, CEN No. 03/2019 for Ministerial & Isolated Categories and CEN No. RRC-01/2019 for Level-1 posts (erstwhile Group 'D'), are in process to be conducted in the coming months," he said.

A total number of 6551 candidates from Jharkhand have been empanelled by all RRBs and RRCs for appointment on Indian Railways or its production units during the last three years, the minister added while replying to a question asked by Chandra Prakash Choudhary in the Lok Sabha today.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to withdraw the railway posts in Engineering Services Exam and Civil Services exam post its decision to introduce Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS). However, the exam for selection to Indian Railway Protection Force Service will continue as before. This information was shared by the Railways minister last week.

In response to Kunwar Danish Ali's question on whether the railways has cancelled the vacancies under ESE 2020 for which stage-I (Preliminary) examination was conducted on January 5, the railway minister said, "In line with Government's decision to introduce Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) from the next recruitment cycle, it has been decided to withdraw indents for services covered under Engineering Services Examination 2020 and Civil Services Examination 2020 except that for Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS)."

