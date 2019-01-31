RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Last Date For Registration Today; Check Details

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: The online registration process will end today

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Last date to register online for RRB JE Recruitment is today. Candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment process should complete the registration process before midnight today. After the deadline today, candidates will not be allowed to register and create login for RRB JE application. Only those who complete the registration process successfully will be allowed to pay application fee and fill the application form online.

The last date to pay application fee in the offline mode is February 4, 2019 and in the online mode is February 5, 2019. The last date to fill and submit the online application form is February 7, 2019.

Through the RRB JE Recruitment, Indian Railway will fill 13487 vacancies out of which 12844 vacancies are for Junior Engineers, 29 are for Junior Engineer (IT), 227 are for Depot Material Superintendent, and 387 are for Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant.

This is the third major recruitment announced by Indian Railways in recent times. RRBs are also in the process of recruiting eligible candidates for Group C and Group D posts.

The selection procedure for JEs will include two stages of Computer Based Test (CBT). 1st stage CBT is tentatively scheduled in April/May 2019. Details regarding the exam dates, test city and centre will be released later by RRBs on the respective websites.

