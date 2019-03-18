Indian Railway Announces More Than 1 Lakh Group D Posts. Are You Eligible?

RRB Group D 2019 recruitment registration will conclude on April 12

RRB Group D 2019: Indian Railway has announced more than 1 lakh Group D or Level 1 vacancies for which the recruitment process will be conducted this year. The RRB Group D or RRC Group D 2019 recruitment is the biggest yet by Indian Railway in recent years. While, RRBs carried recruitment processes last year too for Group D vacancies, the number of vacancies was only marginally above 50 per cent of the number of vacancies advertised this year.

This time around, RRB Group D 2019 recruitment is being done for the following designations:

Assistant Pointsman - 14870 vacancies

Assistant Bridge - 913 vacancies

Track Maintainer Grade IV - 40721 vacancies

All these vacancies are in the Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix.

RR​B Group D 2019 Recruitment: Who Qualifies For EWS Category Reservation

However, the road to employment with Indian Railway is not easy and apart from qualifying in all the selection rounds - which includes a computer-based test, physical efficiency test, and document verification - applicants must fulfill all the eligibility criteria as prescribed in the detailed advertisement for RRB Group D 2019 recruitment.

Even if a candidate qualifies in RRB Group D CBT, which will be conducted some time in September-October 2019, a candidate will be disqualified at the document verification stage if they do not fulfill the eligibility criteria.

Indian Railway Amends Selection Process For RRB Group D 2019 Recruitment

So what are the essential eligibility criteria an applicant must have in order to be employed with Indian Railway in a group D post?

The applicant must have passed class 10th pass from a recognized board of education or should have passed ITI from institutes recognised by NCVT/SCVT or equivalent or should have obtained National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

The lower age limit for RRB Group D/RRC Group D posts is 18 years and upper age limit is 33 years. Applicants belonging to reserved categories are eligible for relaxation in age limit. For the relaxation norms, they should refer to the detailed advertisement.

Apart from academic qualification, and age limit applicants should make sure that they also fulfill the following medical standards for the posts advertised:

"Candidates called for DV will have to pass requisite medical fitness test(s) conducted by the Railway Administration to ensure that the candidates are medically fit to carry out the duties connected with the post(s) opted by them. Visual Acuity Standard is one of the important criteria of medical fitness of railway staff," says the official advertisement.

