RRB Ministerial, Isolated Category Exam Centre, Date Likely To Be Announced In December First Week

RRB Ministerial, Isolated category exam will be held from December 15 to 23.

The exam for selection to Ministerial and Isolated category posts in Indian Railways will be held from December 15 to December 23. Through this exam, the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) will select candidates and recommend them for appointment to stenographer, cook, fingerprint examiner, lab assistant, teacher, and other posts. A total of 1,665 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. The recruitment was notified in 2019.

On October 30, the RRBs released a notification in which they have said that the exam will be held from December 15 to December 23 and details of the exam city and date will be intimated to candidates 10 days before the commencement of the exam.

Usually, the RRBs release the exam city and date details prior to releasing the admit cards. The link for viewing the details where candidates will appear for the exam is made available on the official website.

The RRBs also release travelling pass for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories much before releasing the admit cards. Railway issues free sleeper class pass to these candidates. "At the time of obtaining reservation and traveling, the Reservation Clerk and/or Ticket Checking Staff will ask for the original SC/ST community certificate for verification of genuineness of the candidate. Any attempt to misuse this travelling authority shall lead to rejection of candidature at any stage of the recruitment process and debarment for future examinations conducted by RRB/RRCs," RRBs have mentioned in the notification.

Admit cards for the RRB exams are released 4 days prior to the exam.

RRB NTPC exam will be held from December 15, as well.

Click here for more Jobs News