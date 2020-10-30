Railway Announces Exam Date For Ministerial, Isolated Category Posts

RRB Ministerial, Isolated category exam will be held in December.

The railway recruitment boards (RRB) have announced that the exam for selection to ministerial and isolated category posts will be held from December 15 to December 23. For selection to these posts there will be a single-stage computer-based test followed by a stenography skill test, translation test, performance test, and teaching skill test.

"The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites in due course i.e. 10 days prior to start of exam," has been notified on the website of the RRBs.

Admit cards for the exam will be released 4 days before the exam date, RRBs have said.

"Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates," the boards have notified.

The railway ministry has asked candidates to report fraud job advertisements on helpline number 182.

Meanwhile, the RRB NTPC exam will also begin on December 15. Detailed date sheet of the exam and the date on which admit cards will be released is yet to be notified by the RRBs.

Click here for more Jobs News