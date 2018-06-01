Update On RRB Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician, Group D Exam Date

Indian Railways' Online Job Drive 'Saves 7.5 Crore Paper Sheets'
'Hence, the examination (CBT) schedule for both the CENs shall be published on the websites of participating RRBs on completion of the above activities,' clarified the RRBs further.
Indian Railways, stirred enthusiasm among job aspirants, by announcing close to 90,000 jobs this year. Two separate notifications, CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018, were released by the RRBs for recruitment to Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician and Group D posts.
Online application process for the mega recruitment drive was over on March 31, 2018.
As per the latest data given by the Ministry of Railways, a total of 25 million applications have been registered for the RRB exam. This implies for a single seat, one candidate shall have to compete with 279 other candidates. More than 25 million people have applied for about 89,409 positions which was announced recently by Railway Recruitment Board of Indian railways, reported Reuters.
Meanwhile, registration for 9379 posts under Railway Protection Force has begun.
