Update On RRB Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician, Group D Exam Date

RRBs have released an official statement regarding the exam dates for Assistant loco Pilot, Technician and Group D posts through CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018 advertisements.

Jobs | | Updated: June 01, 2018 15:23 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Update On RRB Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician, Group D Exam Date

RRB Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician, Group D Exam Date

New Delhi:  Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released an official statement regarding the exam dates for Assistant loco Pilot, Technician and Group D posts through CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018 advertisements. The examination was supposed to be held in April/ May 2018. However there was no such update till May 31, 2018. Today the RRBs have given an official update that due to 'unprecedented response of about 2.37 crore applications for both the notifications, the scrutiny of applications and preparations for the conduct of CBT are still in progress'. The exam dates have not been finalized yet.

Indian Railways' Online Job Drive 'Saves 7.5 Crore Paper Sheets'

'Hence, the examination (CBT) schedule for both the CENs shall be published on the websites of participating RRBs on completion of the above activities,' clarified the RRBs further.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: Application Process Over; What's Next

Indian Railways, stirred enthusiasm among job aspirants, by announcing close to 90,000 jobs this year. Two separate notifications, CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018, were released by the RRBs for recruitment to Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician and Group D posts.

RRB Recruitment 2018 For 89,000 Vacancies; Check Selection Process

Online application process for the mega recruitment drive was over on March 31, 2018.

As per the latest data given by the Ministry of Railways, a total of 25 million applications have been registered for the RRB exam. This implies for a single seat, one candidate shall have to compete with 279 other candidates. More than 25 million people have applied for about 89,409 positions which was announced recently by Railway Recruitment Board of Indian railways, reported Reuters.

Comments
Meanwhile, registration for 9379 posts under Railway Protection Force has begun.

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Indian Railways

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusLive cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta ReviewDiabetes

................................ Advertisement ................................