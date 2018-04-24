Indian Railways' Online Job Drive 'Saves 7.5 Crore Paper Sheets' 'For the pen and paper based examination, recruitment boards would have required 7.5 crore paper sheets or the equivalent of 10 lakh trees,' said a senior Railway Ministry official.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT RRB Exam Update: Date, Pattern, Scheme, Other Details New Delhi: In the online recruitment drive involving 2.5 million candidates, Indian Railways is set to save paper sheets equivalent to 10 lakh trees. According to a senior Railways official, for the pen and paper based examination, recruitment boards would have required 7.5 crore paper sheets or the equivalent of 10 lakh trees. Now, the exam is completely online, this large amount of paper is not needed and as a result of this, the process is is not only providing thousands of jobs, it has also resulted in saving about 7.5 crore paper sheets and 10 lakh trees approximately, reported IANS.



'One applicant generally requires three-four paper sheets of A4 size to write the examination. So with the whole exercise going online, the Railways has saved a significant quantity of paper sheets,' the official said.



'This is not only providing thousands of jobs, the whole process has also resulted in saving about 7.5 crore paper sheets and 10 lakh trees approximately,' he further added.



Railways ALP, Technician, Group D Exam Date Yet To Be Announced



Indian Railways had begun the recruitment process for close to 90,000 jobs (assistant loco pilot, technician and group D posts) in March through CEN 01/ 2018 and CEN 02/ 2018 advertisements. While online registration for the exam has been over, the railway recruitment boards are yet to announce the exam dates. 'The exam will be held during April and May' as per the official notification released by Indian Railways. While many portals claim that the exam will be held in July/ August, candidates are suggested to wait for the official update. Meanwhile, aspirants should prepare vigorously for the exam as it is going to be one of the biggest recruitment exam ever conducted.



The exam will be held at 300 centres nationwide.



Railway, which currently employs 1.3 million people, has made special arrangements to ensure that the website does not crash during the examination. The site was earlier able to handle the traffic of the online application process.



(With Inputs From IANS)



