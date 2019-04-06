RRB ALP 2nd CBT Score, Cut-Off Mark Released; Direct Link Here

RRB ALP Result 2019 Declared: Know How To Check

RRB ALP 2nd CBT scores, cut off marks have been released online. Respective railway recruitment boards (RRB) have also released the candidate list for the aptitude test. Scores, final answer keys and question paper with responses have been released for the RRB ALP, Technician second CBT held in January- February. More than 5 lakh candidates were shortlisted for the second computer based test (CBT) of railway ALP, technician selection process. Candidates who took the exam can check their result on the official website of RRBs.

Official Websites To Download the Result

RRB ALP 2nd CBT result was declared on March 24.

"The Computer Based Aptitude Test will have a Test Battery comprising of five tests and the candidates will have to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 in each test of the test battery to qualify for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot. This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation is permissible on any ground. There will be no negative marking in Computer Based Aptitude Test," reads the job notification.

For the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) post, there will be an additional aptitude test. The test is scheduled to be held on April 16.

