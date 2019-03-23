RRB ALP Scorecard Today; Result List For Aptitude Test Later

RRB ALP Result 2019: Answer Keys, Scores, Other Details

RRB ALP Result 2019: Scores, final answer keys and question paper with responses will be released today for the RRB ALP, Technician second CBT held in January- February. The railway recruitment boards (RRB) today confirmed the ALP result date and time. As of now, the RRB ALP result is expected at 9.30 pm today. More than 5 lakh candidates were shortlisted for the second computer based test (CBT) of railway ALP, technician selection process. Candidates who took the exam can check their result on the official website of RRBs.

RRB ALP Result: Live Updates

For the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) post, there will be an additional aptitude test. RRBs are in the process of preparing the shortlist for Aptitude Test. The candidature for the aptitude test will be notified to candidates on or before April 6. The test is scheduled to be held on April 16.

Today the RRBs will release the final answer key, candidate responses, details of number of questions attempted, questions ignored and provisional actual, prorated and normalised score.

The link to download the result will be active till March 25.

