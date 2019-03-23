RRB ALP 2nd CBT Result Today: Confirmed

RRB ALP Result 2019 Today: Know How To Download

RRB ALP 2nd CBT result will be declared today at 6.30 pm. Candidates who took the exam in January- February can download the result from the official websites of the railway recruitment boards (RRB). The provisional score and question paper with responses and final keys will be released today on the RRB portals. "...it has been decided to publish candidate responses along with the final answer key; number of questions answered; questions ignored if any; provisional actual, prorated and normalised score for both Part A and Part B for information of candidates," reads the official update from the RRBs.

Result Link

The link will be disabled on March 25 at 11.59 pm.

Meanwhile, RRBs are in the process of preparing the shortlist for Aptitude Test. The result containing shortlisted candidates for Aptitude Test for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot is likely to be published on or before April 6.

The aptitude test, a computer based exam, will be held on April 16. However the date has not been confirmed by the RRBs, the final date will be notified to the selected candidates later on.

RRB ALP 2nd CBT was held on January 21, 22, 23 and February 8. All the candidates who took this CBT were given an opportunity to view their question papers, responses and answer keys and to raise objections February 18 to February 20.

