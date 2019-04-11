Now Another Revised Result For RRB ALP. Reason: Wrong Answer Key

RRB ALP result 2019: Aptitude Test postponed after wrong answer keys noted, revised results soon

In a second instance in the history of RRB ALP recruitment 2018, the Indian Railways has postponed a recruitment process after RRBs, the official hiring agencies of the national transporter, noted wrong answer keys based on which the Boards released second stage results. According to a statement from the Railways, RRBs have now prima facie noted there appears to be errors in answer keys of few questions and actual score of few candidates. Accordingly, RRBs have decided to once again check the correctness of final keys and evaluation to ensure fairness to all candidates and the recruitment process. Earlier, the same thing happened with the RRBs when it released the first stage results.

The Board will now release a revised result of RRB ALP second stage.

The first and second stage exams were conducted for more than 64,000 vacancies in ALP and Technician posts in country's largest employer.

"In view of the above, the Computer Based Aptitude Test Scheduled on 16-04-19 is postponed and the revised date of the Aptitude Test will be announced shortly," said Indian Railway's Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) in a statement.

The results of 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) with the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for appearing in Computer Based Aptitude Test was published on the official websites of all RRBs on April 5, 2019.

"In line with the RRBs policy of transparency at every stage of recruitment, candidates have been provided the facility for viewing of the question paper with their responses and the final keys. After publishing the result, RRBs have received certain representations from the candidates pertaining to answer keys, evaluation of actual score, Normalisation, etc. RRBs are scrutinising these representations have noted that prima facie there appears to be an error in answer key of few questions and actual score of few candidates," the statement said.

"Accordingly, RRBs have decided to once again check the correctness of final keys and evaluation to ensure fairness to all candidates and the recruitment process. On completion of this review, RRBs will publish final keys of these few questions along with the revised scores of the candidate", it added.

"The revised list of shortlisted candidates will also be published on the websites of RRBs for the information of all the candidates," the statement said.

