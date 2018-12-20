RRB ALP Revised Result: Check RRB Allahabad Shortlist Here

RRB Allahabad released RRB ALP revised result today.

RRB Allahabad RRB ALP result: The RRB or Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB ALP recruitment exam result today. The revised RRB Allahabad results have also been announced today. Around 2 lakh candidates have been selected for the second stage exam for recruitment from RRB Allahabad based on the RRB ALP revised result. The results are available on the official website, rrbald.gov.in. The exam, which was conducted for more than 47 lakh candidates in September and August this year, was organised under the aegis of various RRBs affiliated with the Indian Railways based on the Assistant Loco-Pilot or ALP and Technician vacancies available with the respective Boards.

According to an RRB Allahabad notification, candidates can view their individual scores and their qualifying status for second stage CBT by logging in through the link provided on the official website of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth.

On login, candidates can also see their question paper in which he/she has appeared along with the correct answer marked among the four options. This facility will be available only up to January 19, 2019.

The exam was conducted for more than 64,000 vacancies in ALP and Technician posts in country's largest employer.

Candidates bearing the roll numbers listed here in the file from the link given under shortlisted to appear in the second stage Computer Based Test (CBT).

The community wise qualifying marks:- UR: 40, OBC-NCL: 30, SC: 30, ST: 25 (Please refer Para 13.1 of CEN 01/2018 in this regard).

For PWD candidates the qualifying mark is relaxed by 2 marks from their respective community qualifying marks.

The revised RRB ALP results of first stage CBT with the lists of provisionally shortlisted candidates of other Boards have been published on the official websites of all RRBs.

According to RRB Allahabad results notification, the second stage CBT for the posts of assistant loco pilot and technicians against CEN 01/2018 for the provisionally qualified candidates for second stage CBT is scheduled from January 20, 2019 to January 23, 2019.

