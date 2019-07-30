RPSC Senior Teacher Results Released @ Rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Details Here

RPSC result 2019: RPSC 2nd grade result released @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC 2nd grade result: RPSC or Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the RPSC Senior Teacher result or provisional list of candidates for eligibility checking for subjects like Mathematics and Social Sciences on the official website. The RPSC result with the provisional lists can be accessed from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The Social Science results were announced yesterday (July 29) and the Mathematics results were announced today. Results for other subjects are awaited.

The RPSC results have been released now for the exams held in October last year.

RPSC Senior Teacher result: List of results released

RPSC has released following results so far, according to the updates available on the official website:

Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking of Sr. Teacher Comp. Exam 2018(Mathematics)

Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking of Sr. Teacher Comp. Exam 2018 (Social Science)

The results have been provided as roll numbers on the lists given above. Candidates who are searching for RPSC results may check for the their roll numbers in the pdf files given here.

Read also:

Rajasthan Releases Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam Result

Rajasthan Government To Recruit Over 3,800 Revenue Officers

RPSC Postpones Recruitment Exam To Make Way For EWS, MBC Reservation

RPSC School Lecturer Exam Dates Out; Check Here

RPSC Releases RAS Main Exam Admit Card

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.