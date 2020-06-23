RPSC 1st Grade Result For School Lecturers Released. Check Here

RPSC 1st Grade result 2020: The RPSC first grade teacher result available at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC 1st Grade result 2020: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC 1st Grade results for Group A School Lecturer exam. The exam was held for the said post in the School Education Department, Rajasthan. The RPSC first grade teacher result can be accessed from the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC teacher exam result has been released for recruitment examinations for the RPSC Group A teachers were held on January 3 and January 4.

Before this, the answer keys were released in March.

The candidates were given chance to raise objections regarding these answer keys from March 17 to March 19.

RPSC 1st Grade result 2020: Check RPSC School Lecturer result here

Check the provisional results for RPSC teacher recruitment exam here:

Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking and cut of marks for School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Rajasthani)

