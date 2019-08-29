RPSC Releases Extended SI Results. Check Here

RPSC SI result 2019 has been released @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC SI Result 2019: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a revised (extended, according to the notification) Sub Inspector (SI) exam result today. The Commission has added 142 candidates more in its extended results. The RPSC SI results were announced on August 26. The marks for the candidates who appeared in the recruitment process were announced one day later. Candidates who took the RPSC SI exam can check the original and the extended results from the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC SI results 2019: Extended results

The RPSC SI exam was held in October, 2018.

In the written exam, candidates were asked questions related to General Hindi, General Knowledge and General Science. The recruitment was first notified in October 2016.

Candidates who are declared successful in the written examination shall be required to appear before a Physical efficiency Board for physical efficiency test.

"The physical efficiency test would be vigorous as laid down by the Director General of Police to adjudge suitability of the candidate," reads the job notice released by the Commission in 2016.

The physical efficiency test shall carry 100 marks and the candidates who secure 50% marks therein, shall be eligible for selection..

With the extended RPSC SI results, the Commission has now selected a total of 11,488 candidates and they would now appear for the physical efficiency test.

A total of 330 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.

RPSC has released the roll numbers of the qualified candidates on its official website.

