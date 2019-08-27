11,346 Qualify Sub Inspector Exam (RPSC SI) In Rajasthan

RPSC declares Sub Inspector (SI) exam result held in October 2018.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the Sub Inspector (SI) exam result. Candidates who took the exam can check the same from the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Check Result (Direct Link)

The exam was held in October, 2018.

A total of 11,346 candidates have cleared the written exam and would now appear for the physical efficiency test.

A total of 330 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. RPSC had notified the recruitment in April 2018.

RPSC has released the roll numbers of the qualified candidates on its official website.

The cut off mark for general, OBC and MBC category candidates is 201.90.

