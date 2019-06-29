RPSC Postpones Recruitment Exam To Make Way For EWS, MBC Reservation

RPSC postpones recruitment exams to implement EWS and MBC reservations

To facilitate implementation of the EWS and MBC reservation in recruitment which are under process and for which not a single exam or test has been conducted, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission has postponed the examination for all such recruitment. The decision affects four recruitment drives which were announced for 2018.

The examinations that have been cancelled include School Lecturer Recruitment Exam which was scheduled from July 15 to July 25, Physiotherapist Recruitment Exam which was scheduled on July 30, Lecturer Exam which was scheduled from August 6 to August 9, and ACF and Forest Range Officer Grade I Exam which was scheduled from August 28 to September 5, 2019.

The new examination dates for these recruitment processes has not been announced yet but will be released soon by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

The commission had advertised 169 vacancies for ACF and Forest range Officer, 30 vacancies for Physiotherapist, 134 vacancies for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education), and 5000 vacancies for School Lecturer (School Education).

Though these recruitment were announced in 2018, the commission had not commenced the recruitment exam for these vacancies yet. Now, the recruitment exams have been postponed to implement EWS and MBC category reservation vide State government letter dated June 23, 2019.

