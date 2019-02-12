RPSC Exam Dates Announced @ Rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Dates Here

RPSC exam dates have been announced on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC has released exam dates for various competitive exam scheduled to be held in the second half of this year. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission or RPSC has released the dates for RAS and RTS Combined Competitive (Main) exam 2018, Senior Teacher- special education exam-2018 by Secondary Education Department, Lecturer - School - exam 2018 by Secondary Education Department, Physiotherapist Screening Test 2018 by Medical and Health Department, Lecturer-School- exam-2018 by Sanskrit Education Department, State Engineering Services Competitive (Mains) exam, 2018, and ACF and Range Officer Grade- I exam, 2018 (Forest Department).

RPSC exam dates 2019: Dates announced for exams in June, July and August

- RAS and RTS Combined Competitive (Main) exam 2018: 25-06-2019 to 26-06-2019

- Senior Teacher- special education exam-2018 by Secondary Education Department: 03-07-2019 and 05-07-2019

- Lecturer - School - exam 2018 by Secondary Education Department: 15-07-2019 to 19-07-2019 and 22-07-2019 to 25-07-2019

- Physiotherapist Screening Test 2018 by Medical and Health Department TSP & NON TSP: 30-07-2019

- Lecturer-School- exam-2018 by Sanskrit Education Department: 06-08-2019 to 09-08-2019

- State Engineering Services Competitive (Mains) exam, 2018: 19-08-2019 to 23-08-2019

- ACF and Range Officer Grade- I exam, 2018 (Forest Department.): 28-08-2019 to 31-08-2019 and 02-09-2019 to 05-09-2019

In another development yesterday, minister for higher education Bhanwar Singh Bhati said nearly 2,000 posts of teachers in government colleges of Rajasthan are vacant while adding that the vacancies will soon be filled. He said nearly 2,000 posts of teachers are vacant in the state's 252 government colleges and RPSC has been designated to fill 850 of these posts.

Click here for more Jobs News

