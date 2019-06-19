RPSC Releases RAS Main Exam Admit Card

RPSC has releases RAS Main exam admit card

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2018. The admit cards have been released separately for TSP and non-TSP candidates. Candidates who qualified in the Prelims exam and are eligible for Main exams can download their admit cards from the official website for RPSC.

RPSC Main Exam Admit Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official RPSC website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card link. The admit card download link for TSP and non-TSP candidates are separate.

Step three: Click on 'Get Admit Card' link.

Step four: Enter the required details.

Step five: Submit and download your admit card.

As of now, the admit card link is leading to 404 error and candidates may face problems in downloading their admit cards.

As an alternative method, candidates can also go to SSO Rajasthan portal (sso.rajasthan.gov.in) and after logging in download their admit cards from the recruitment portal.

RPSC RAS TSP Admit Card Direct Link

RPSC RAS Non-TSP Admit Card Direct Link

The Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2018 will be held from June 25 to June 26, 2019. Main exam will be subjective in nature. The Main exam will be conducted for four papers out of which three will be General Studies and one will be General Hindi and General English paper.

RPS had advertised recruitment for 37 TSP posts and 980 Non-TSP posts. Out of the 980 vacancies, 405 vacancies were with State Services and 575 vacancies were with Subordinate Services.

Click here for more Jobs News