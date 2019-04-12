RPF Constable Ancillary Response Sheet Released On Official Website

RPF Constable (Ancillary) response sheet has been released on the official website

Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force have released the answer sheet for the candidates who appeared in the Computer-based test conducted for recruitment of Constable (Ancillary). The answer sheets are available on the official website and will be available till 8:00 pm on April 14, 2019.

Candidates who appeared in the RPF Constable (Ancillary) CBT are advised to check their respective response sheets and raise objection through the link provided on the official website in case of any discrepancy.

RPF Ancillary Response Sheet 2019: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website: http://cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org.

Step two: Click on the link provided to view answer sheet.

Step three: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and captcha code correctly.

Step four; Submit and view your response sheet.

RPF Constable Ancillary Response Sheet: Direct Link

Candidates are advised to check the response sheet carefully and submit their objections in the format provided in case there's any discrepancy in their response sheet.

RPF had announced 798 Constable Ancillary posts in January. The recruitment process for RPF Constable Ancillary includes a Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Trade Test (TT), and Document Verification (DV). Those who qualify in the CBT will be called for the PET and PMT process.

