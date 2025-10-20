RRB RPF Constable Recruitment: Physical Tests, Document Verification Dates Announced, Check Here

RRB RPF Constable 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the dates for the RPF Constable 2025 exams concerning the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV). These tests will take place between November 13, 2025, and December 6, 2025. Candidates who have successfully passed the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted from March 2 to March 18, 2025 are eligible to participate in the aforementioned tests and document verification at various locations designated for the North, West, South, and East regions, which candidates can find in the official railway board notice provided here.

What is assessed in PET, PMT and DV?

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) assesses the candidates' physical strength and endurance, primarily through running.

The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) includes measuring the candidates' height and weight and those who have the minimum requirements as specified by the RPF will be considered eligible for the post of Railway Constable.

After the PET and PMT, candidates are called for Document Verification (DV) process.

Official Notificatin - "RRB RPF PET/PMT/DV Notice 2025"

RRB RPF 2025 Exam Details

More than 22.96 lakh candidates had appeared for the RPF Computer Based Exam (CBT), held in three daily shifts, this year.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the Constable (Executive) post was conducted from March 2 to March 18 and the roll-number wise result for same was released on June 19 and scorecards were available for download from 5 pm on June 20, 2025.