RITES Ltd Notifies Jobs For Experienced Graduates

RITES Limited has invited online applications from candidates with B.E., B.Tech, B.Sc. (Engineering), Degree in IT/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering and MCA qualification for recruitment to the posts of Senior System Architect, System Analyst and Assistant Manager. Applicants should also have minimum work experience of 4 years in the concerned discipline. The upper age limit of the applicants should be 40 years. A total of 6 posts have been announced by RITES Limited.

RITES Limited is the export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and/or interview. 'Appointment of selected candidates will be subject to their being found medically fit in the Medical Examination to be conducted as per RITES Rules and Standards of Medical Fitness for the relevant post,' reads the job notice.

The last date for submission of online applications is December 19. Further, applicants have to print the online application, sign and attach self attested copies of the documents to it and send the same to the RITES Bhawan, Gurgaon. Click here for more information on application submission process.

