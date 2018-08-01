RBI Admit Card 2018: Grade B Officer Admission Letter Released @ Rbi.org.in, Download Now

RBI Admit Card 2018: Grade B Officer Admission Letter Released @ Rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2018: RBI released the Grade B officers admit card on the official website. The RBI Grade B admit card can be accessed from the website, opportunities.rbi.org.in. The recruitment of officer in Grade 'B' for Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR) and Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM)-2018 earlier for 166 vacancies. RBI Grade B Paper- I will be held on 16 August, 2018. The registration process for this recruitment was started in July first week and ended on July 23.

The time and venue of RBI Grade B examination is indicated in the Admission Letter, which is to be downloaded by the candidates from RBI website.

Candidates, who secure minimum marks as decide by the Board will be shortlisted for Paper II and Paper III. Roll No. of the shortlisted candidates will be published on RBI website tentatively within a week after Paper-I examination.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2018: How to download

Follow these steps to download your RBI Grade B admit card 2018:

Step 1 : Go to RBI's career page: opportunities.rbi.org.in/

Step 2 : Go to the current vacancies tab and click on Call Letters link.

Step 3 : On the new page, click on the admission letter and other guidelines link for the post you applied for. In the new window you will have to again click on the admission letter download link.

Step 4 : In the new window, enter your Registration number and password and submit.

Step 5 : Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and print the same.

RBI Grade B Paper I questions will be set bilingually in Hindi and English. Candidates will have the option to choose questions in Hindi or in English. The option of language is to be chosen in the beginning of the test. However as required, you will be able to switch/toggle between the two languages, after choosing the option for the language. Answers to the questions are to be marked by mouse clicking the correct option.

The time for the RBI Grade B test is 120 minutes; however a candidate may have to be at the venue for approximately 180 minutes including the time required for attendance marking, submission of Admission Letter with Photocopy of the Photo-ID proof, logging in, etc. You can attempt any question at any point of time within these 120 minutes.

All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the four answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. You have to select the correct answer and 'mouse click' that alternative which you feel is correct. The alternative/ option that you have clicked on will be highlighted and will be treated as your answer to that question. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you.

For every wrong answer marked by you, Negative marks as indicated in the question papers will be deducted as penalty.

