RBI Recruitment 2018: Application Process Begins For 166 Grade B Vacancies

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited application form eligible candidates for the posts of Officers in Grade 'B' (General) - DR, DEPR and DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG) Streams. There are a total of 166 vacancies including backlog vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website for RBI. The application process began yesterday and will continue till July 23, 2018.

The phase I examination for all three advertised posts will be on August 16, 2018. Phase II examination will be held on September 6 and September 7. Detailed schedule can be found in the official notification which is available on the RBI website.

Age Limit

A candidate must be at least of 21 years old and must not be over the age of 30 years on the 1st of July, 2018, that is the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd July, 1988 and not later than 1st July, 1997.

For candidates possessing M.Phil. or PhD degrees, the upper age limit will be 32 and 34 years respectively. For category-wise relaxation in upper age limit, check detailed notification.

Note: Candidates should refer to the detailed notification for other eligibility conditions such as academic eligibility, nationality etc.

Selection Process

The selection process will involve Phase I exam. Those who qualify in Phase I exam, will move to Phase II exam. The final round in selection process is interview.

