RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2023 Admit Card Issued, Check Steps To Download

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2023: Incorrect responses will lead to a 1/4 mark deduction per question.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued admit cards for the assistant recruitment preliminary examination in 2023. Individuals who have submitted their applications for the exam can access and download their call letters from the official RBI website, opportunities.rbi.org.in. The RBI has also notified candidates through email and SMS. The preliminary examination is now scheduled for November 18 and 19, while the main exam has been rescheduled to take place on December 31. Initially, the prelims exam was scheduled for October 21, and the main exam was set for December 2.

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023: Steps to download

Visit the RBI careers portal at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Access the download link for the RBI Assistant admit card for the preliminary examination. This link will redirect you to the IBPS login page.

Enter the required information and log in.

Download the RBI Assistant Prelims admit card.

Print a hard copy of the document for the examination day.

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023 instructions:

After downloading, verify the accuracy of your name, signature, and photograph on the admit card.

Check the exam city and centre name to confirm your test location.

Arrive at the venue at the designated reporting time, and ensure you have your admit card and any other requested documents.

The selection process comprises a preliminary exam, a main exam, and a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

The initial examination includes the following segments:

English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks, 20 minutes

Numerical Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes

Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes

The entire test spans 60 minutes, although candidates should plan for approximately 120 minutes at the testing site to accommodate tasks such as sign-in and the retrieval of call letters. All tests, with the exception of the English Language test, are accessible in both English and Hindi. Each test has its own designated time limit, and candidates are only allowed to respond to questions within that specified timeframe. Inaccurate responses will result in a deduction of 1/4th of the marks assigned to the question.

The scores for online examinations are determined based on the number of correct answers, and penalties are applied for incorrect responses.