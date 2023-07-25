RBI Grade B Phase II Admit Card 2023 Released: Here Are Steps To Download

RBI Grade B: The exam will be held in two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the RBI Grade B Phase 2 admit card 2023. Applicants who applied for RBI Grade B general posts can download their admit cards directly from the official website: opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Phase 2 of RBI Grade B 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on July 30, 2023. The exam will be held in two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

The official notification on the website reads as follows, “The Phase-II online examination will be conducted, only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I examination. This examination will be in two shifts. Candidates are required to appear in both shifts. SEPERATE ADMISSION LETTERS SHOULD BE DOWNLOADED FOR MORNING AND AFTERNOON SHIFTS from the RBI website. The date, time of Phase-II examination/shifts, and venue of examinations are indicated in both the Admission Letters”.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2023: Steps to download