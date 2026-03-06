'85% Coverage': RBI Issues Draft Digital Fraud Compensation Guidelines

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday released draft guidelines for a compensation scheme aimed at protecting customers from digital fraud, offering coverage for up to 85% of the lost amount or a maximum of 25,000 rupees ($271.98).

The guidelines come amid a rise in fraud cases as digital payments see wider adoption.

Here are some details about the proposal:

The RBI will cover 65% of the losses, with banks coveringan additional 20%.

The guidelines are initially valid for one year, after which the contribution structure will be reviewed.

Customers must report fraudulent transactions within five days to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or Helpline(1930) and their banks.

Customers can avail the compensation only once in their lifetime.

The RBI aims to enhance existing instructions and reduce complaint processing time.

New guidelines, once finalised, will be applicable from July 1.

($1 = 91.9190 Indian rupees)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)