'85% Coverage': RBI Issues Draft Digital Fraud Compensation Guidelines

New guidelines, once finalised, will be applicable from July 1.
Mumbai:
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday released draft guidelines for a compensation scheme aimed at protecting customers from digital fraud, offering coverage for up to 85% of the lost amount or a maximum of 25,000 rupees ($271.98).
The guidelines come amid a rise in fraud cases as digital payments see wider adoption.
Here are some details about the proposal:
- The RBI will cover 65% of the losses, with banks coveringan additional 20%.
- The guidelines are initially valid for one year, after which the contribution structure will be reviewed.
- Customers must report fraudulent transactions within five days to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or Helpline(1930) and their banks.
- Customers can avail the compensation only once in their lifetime.
- The RBI aims to enhance existing instructions and reduce complaint processing time.
($1 = 91.9190 Indian rupees)
