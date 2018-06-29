Reserve Bank of India (RBI) To Recruit 166 Grade B Officers, Register From July 3

RBI Grade B Officers recruitment 2018 to start soon

India’s central bank, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will recruit 166 Grade B officers this year. As part of RBI Recruitment 2018, the registration process for Grade B officers will begin from July 3, 2018. According to the RBI notification, the last date for online registration for RBI Grade B recruitment process is July 23, 2018 and the prelims exam may held tentatively on August 16, 2018 and the mains exam will be conducted on September 7, 2018.

Candidates who have graduation qualification from the age group of 21-30 are eligible to apply. Relaxation of age and reservation will be applicable as per existing norms.

According to Business Line, a Grade B officer in RBI will get an approximate salary of Rs 67,000 per month with other perks.

The recruitment notification has not been uploaded on the official website of RBI -- www.rbi.org.in -- yet, however, the same expected anytime soon.

According to a short notice from RBI, the detailed notification regarding this recruitment will be released on the official website the bank on July 3 and also on employment news.

The registration process for RBI Grade B officers will be held on the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of RBI for regular updates on registration, admit cards, exams etc..

