RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment Final Results 2023 Declared, Check Steps To Download

RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2023 final results can be accessed at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the final results of the recruitment process for the position of officers in Grade 'B'. Individuals who participated in the hiring process can check their results on the bank's official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in. The results are available in a PDF format, containing the roll numbers of all the selected candidates. The list was published on the bank's official website on December 13. The mark sheets and cut-off marks will be accessible on the RBI website within 15 working days from the announcement of the results.

RBI Grade B final results 2023 - here are the steps to download

Visit the official website of RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Find the 'Current vacancies' section and proceed to the 'Results' link.

Click on the 'Final Result of Recruitment for the Post of Officers in Grade B.'

Download the roll number PDF.

Take a printout of the result.



RBI Officer Grade B recruitment 2023- Results Notice



RBI Officer Grade B recruitment 2023 - Final shortlist

This recruitment initiative aims to fill 291 positions, with 222 for officers in Grade 'B'(DR)- General, 38 for Officers in Grade 'B'(DR)- DEPR, and 31 for officers in Grade 'B'(DR)- DSIM.

Successful candidates are required to submit five copies (original) of the attestation form via postal mail to the Reserve Bank of India Services Board at Reserve Bank of India Building, 3rd Floor, Opposite Mumbai Central Railway Station, Byculla, Mumbai-400008. This should be done within two weeks from the date of the result publication.