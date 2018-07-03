RBI Grade B Officers Recruitment 2018 Registration Begins Today; Important Things To Know

The registration process will be held at the official link, opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Registration for the RBI Grade B officers recruitment 2018 will begin today on the official website the bank. India's central bank, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had earlier announced the recruitment process for 166 Grade B officers and the detailed notification in this regard was released today. As part of RBI Recruitment 2018, the registration process for Grade B officers will go on till July 23, 2018 and the prelims and the mains exam will be conducted on August and September, 2018. The registration process will be held at the official link, opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Grade B officers recruitment will be held for three posts; Officers in Gr B (DR) General, Officers in Gr B (DR) DEPR and Officers in Gr B (DR) DSIM.

RBI Grade B Officers Recruitment 2018: Important Things To Know

Here are the details of dates, application and salary of RBI Grade B officers recruitment:

RBI Grade B Officers Recruitment 2018: Important Dates

Website Link Open For Online Registration of Applications and Payment of Fees/Intimation Charges: July 3, 2018 to July 23, 2018

Officers in Gr B (DR) General Phase-I Online Examination: August 16, 2018

Officers in Gr B (DR) General Phase-II Online Examination: September 7, 2018

Officers in Gr B (DR) DEPR Paper - I Online Examination: August 16, 2018

Officers in Gr B (DR) DEPR Paper - II & III Online/Written Examination: September 6 / September 7, 2018 (To be confirmed in Admit cards)

Officers in Gr B (DR) DSIM Paper - I Online Examination: August 16, 2018

Officers in Gr B (DR) DSIM Paper - II & III Online/Written Examination: September 6 / September 7, 2018 (To be confirmed in Admit cards)

RBI Grade B Officers Recruitment 2018: How to apply

Candidates are required to apply only ONLINE through the Bank's website www.rbi.org.in. No other mode for submission of application is available.

Brief Instructions for filling up the "Online Application Form" are given in Appendix-I published on the official website of RBI.

RBI Grade B Officers Recruitment 2018: Pay Scale



Selected candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs. 35,150/- p.m. in the scale of Rs. 35150-1750 (9)-50900-EB-1750 (2)-54400-2000 (4)-62400 applicable to Officers in Grade B and they will also be eligible for Dearness Allowance, Local allowance, House Rent Allowance, Family allowance and Grade Allowance as per rules in force from time to time.

At present, initial monthly Gross emoluments are approximately Rs. 75,831/-(approx.)

Click here for more Jobs News