RBI Grade B Phase I Exam 2024 Result Out, Phase 2 Paper On October 19

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Exam Result 2024: Those who have cleared the Phase I exam are eligible to take the Phase 2 examination, scheduled to be held on October 19.

Read Time: 2 mins
RBI Grade B Phase 1 Exam Result 2024: The examination was held on September 8.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the results for the Grade B Phase I exam 2024. Those who took the written examination can access the results by visiting the official website, rbi.org.in. The examination was held on September 8.

RBI Grade B Phase I Result 2024: Steps To Check

  • Go to the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in.
  • On the home page, select the opportunities link available.
  • Click on the result page and then link once the new page opens
  • Check your roll numbers on the PDF file 
  • Download the page and save it for further use.

Those who have cleared the Phase 1 exam are eligible to take the Phase 2 examination, scheduled to be held on October 19. The exam will be held in two shifts: Paper 3 will be conducted in the morning, and Paper 1 and 2 in the afternoon.

Name Of Paper

  • Paper-3: General Finance and Management
  • Paper-1: Economic and Social Issues
  • Paper-2: English (Writing Skills)

The Admit Cards will include the time of Phase-II Examination/shifts and the venue of the examination. 

The link to download Admit Cards, the Information Handout for the Phase-II Examination, guidelines for PwBD candidates using a scribe, instructions for candidates with specified disabilities under 40% who have difficulty writing, and the Joint Undertaking/Declaration Form for PwBD candidates using a scribe will soon be accessible on the RBI website.

Direct link to check roll numbers in PDF file

