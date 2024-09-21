RBI Grade B Phase I Exam 2024 Result Out, Phase 2 Paper On October 19

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the results for the Grade B Phase I exam 2024. Those who took the written examination can access the results by visiting the official website, rbi.org.in. The examination was held on September 8.
RBI Grade B Phase I Result 2024: Steps To Check
- Go to the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in.
- On the home page, select the opportunities link available.
- Click on the result page and then link once the new page opens
- Check your roll numbers on the PDF file
- Download the page and save it for further use.
Those who have cleared the Phase 1 exam are eligible to take the Phase 2 examination, scheduled to be held on October 19. The exam will be held in two shifts: Paper 3 will be conducted in the morning, and Paper 1 and 2 in the afternoon.
Name Of Paper
- Paper-3: General Finance and Management
- Paper-1: Economic and Social Issues
- Paper-2: English (Writing Skills)
The Admit Cards will include the time of Phase-II Examination/shifts and the venue of the examination.
The link to download Admit Cards, the Information Handout for the Phase-II Examination, guidelines for PwBD candidates using a scribe, instructions for candidates with specified disabilities under 40% who have difficulty writing, and the Joint Undertaking/Declaration Form for PwBD candidates using a scribe will soon be accessible on the RBI website.