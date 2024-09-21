RBI Grade B Phase I Exam 2024 Result Out, Phase 2 Paper On October 19

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the results for the Grade B Phase I exam 2024. Those who took the written examination can access the results by visiting the official website, rbi.org.in. The examination was held on September 8.

RBI Grade B Phase I Result 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in.

On the home page, select the opportunities link available.

Click on the result page and then link once the new page opens

Check your roll numbers on the PDF file

Download the page and save it for further use.

Those who have cleared the Phase 1 exam are eligible to take the Phase 2 examination, scheduled to be held on October 19. The exam will be held in two shifts: Paper 3 will be conducted in the morning, and Paper 1 and 2 in the afternoon.

Name Of Paper

Paper-3: General Finance and Management

Paper-1: Economic and Social Issues

Paper-2: English (Writing Skills)

The Admit Cards will include the time of Phase-II Examination/shifts and the venue of the examination.

The link to download Admit Cards, the Information Handout for the Phase-II Examination, guidelines for PwBD candidates using a scribe, instructions for candidates with specified disabilities under 40% who have difficulty writing, and the Joint Undertaking/Declaration Form for PwBD candidates using a scribe will soon be accessible on the RBI website.

