RBI Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 94 Posts, Registration Begins On July 25

RBI Recruitment 2024: The Phase-I examination for Grade 'B' (DR) - General will be held on September 8, while the examination for Grade 'B' (DR) - DEPR (Paper-I and II) and DSIM (Paper-I) will take place on September 14.

The Reserve Bank of India has released the recruitment notification to fill a total of 94 Grade B officer positions. The registration process will start on July 25 and end on August 16. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

  • General/OBC and EWS category candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 850.
  • SC/ST/physically handicapped candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

  • Officers, Grade 'B' (DR) - General: 66 posts
  • Officers, Grade 'B' (DR) - Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR): 21 posts
  • Officers, Grade 'B' (DR) - Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM): 7 posts

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2024: Qualification Requirements

Officers Grade B General:

A Bachelor's degree in any field with at least 60% marks is required. For SC/ST/PH candidates, the minimum is 50%. Alternatively, a Master's degree in any subject with 55% marks is acceptable, with SC/ST/PH candidates requiring only a passing grade.

Officers Grade B DEPR:

A Master's degree in Economics or Finance, or a PGDM/MBA is required.

Officers Grade B DSIM:

A Master's degree in Statistics or Mathematics with at least 55% marks in all semesters/years is needed. For SC/ST candidates, the minimum requirement is 50% marks.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

  • Phase-I Online Examination for Grade 'B' (DR) - General: September 08
  • Phase-I Online Examination for Grade 'B' (DR) - DEPR (Paper-I and II)/DSIM (Paper-I): September 14
  • Phase-II Online Examination for Grade 'B' (DR) - General: October 19
  • Phase-II Online/Written Examination for Grade 'B' (DR) - DEPR (Paper-I and II)/DSIM (Paper-II and III): October 26
