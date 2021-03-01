RBI Grade B Officer Exam On March 6, Download Admit Card

RBI Grade B Officer admit card released

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a written exam on March 6 for selection of Grade B Officers. Admit cards of all the candidates who have registered for this exam has been released. Candidates who qualify in this exam will be shortlisted for the another online exam. The last round of selection will be interview. A total of 322 vacancies will be filled through these exams. Vacancies in grade B officer post will be filled in general department, Department of Economic and Policy Research and Department of Statistics and Information Management.

Download RBI Grade B Officer Admit Card

"No use of Mathematical tables, Engineering tables, calculators (separate or with watch), books, note books, written notes, pagers or any similar electronic communication devices, etc. will be allowed during the examination," the RBI has said.

"Candidates are advised not to bring any of the banned items including pagers to the venue of the examination as safety arrangements cannot be assured," it has added.

On malpractices, the RBI has said, "Candidates found resorting to any unfair means or malpractice or any misconduct while appearing for the examination including giving/ receiving help to/from any candidate during the examination will be disqualified."

Candidates have been asked to install Aarogya Setu app in their mobile phone. "AarogyaSetu status display at the entry gate, candidates will be required to switch off their mobile phones, and deposit it at the designated location, to be collected while exiting," the guidelines released by the RBI reads.

