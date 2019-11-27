Railway Protection Force (RPF) Has Over 2,300 Female Personnel: Railway Minister

More than 2,300 women personnel in Railway Protection Force (RPF): Railway Minister

Presently more than 2,300 women Railway Protection Force personnel are deployed over Indian Railways, said Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal in the Lok Sabha today. In addition to the existing strength of women RPF personnel, 4078 women constables and 298 Sub-Inspectors have been recruited/ empanelled who have started their training, he added.

RRC Gorakhpur Invites Application To Recruit 1,104 Apprentices In North East Railway

The Railway Minister was replying to K. Muraleedharan and Mitesh Rameshbhai Patel's question on whether there is sufficient number of women police personnel in the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

In response to the question on whether the Government proposes to recruit sufficient number of women police personnel to ensure proper safety and security for women commuters, Mr Goyal replied that lady RPF personnel are deployed as Rakshak Dal as per availability to ensure adequate security to female passengers.

South Central Railway To Recruit 4,103 Apprentices. Merit Based Selection

He also replied that on an average, 344 women RPF police personnel are deployed as 'Rakshak Dal' in 150 running trains for escorting duty on daily basis.

On June 28, 2019, the Railway Minister had announced a big recruitment drive for RPF personnel in which 50% of the posts were reserved for women candidates. "At present, the percentage of lady constables in RPF is 2.25 per cent. The number (of women constables) is less in the entire Railways. Keeping this in mind, the prime minister gave a direction for recruitment," Mr Goyal had said in the Rajya Sabha, then.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.