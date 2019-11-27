RRB Railway recruitment: North East Railway invites application to recruit 1,104 Apprentices

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Gorakhpur has invited applications from class 10 pass candidates for recruitment to 1,104 apprentices in North East Railway. Candidates, between 15-24 years of age, must have passed 10th class examination with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board and also possess ITI Certificate in the trade notified. The last date for submission of application is December 25.

Candidates have to pay Rs 100 as processing fee. SC/ ST/ EWS/ Divyang/ women candidates are exempted from payment of processing fee.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained in the class 10 exam. Candidates will be called for document verification at Gorakhpur and have to take copies of online application, medical certificates, passport size photograph, original certificates.

The apprentice training of selected candidates will begin on April 1, 2020 at the allotted divisions/ units.

Vacancies are available at Mechanical Workshop, Signal Workshop, Bridge Workshop, Mechanical Workshop, Diesel Shed Izzat Nagar, Carriage & Wagon Izzat Nagar, Carriage & Wagon Lucknow Junction, Diesel Shed Gonda and Carriage & Wagon Varanasi.

Meanwhile South Central Railway has also notified apprentice recruitment and application process is underway. The last date for submission of application is December 8.

