Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Announces PGT Written Exam Result

NVS PGT written exam result released on the official website

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the result for the written exam conducted for recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs). The computer-based recruitment test was conducted from September 17 to September 19, 2019. After the exam was over, the Samiti invited objections on the preliminary answer key. After resolution of the objections received from candidates, the Samiti has released the list of candidates shortlisted for the interview process.

The candidates have been shortlisted for the interview process in the ratio of 1:3 of the available vacancies. The interview will tentatively be held between December 2 and December 12, 2019. The detailed schedule for interview process will be released on the NVS website soon.

NVS PGT Written Exam Result: Direct Link

The Samiti had announced 430 posts of Post Graduate Teachers in July this year.

Apart from the PGT post, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti had also announced other non-teaching posts.

The Samiti in its job notification had informed that it would hire female teachers in proportion to the number of girl students studying at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs).

"In view of the policy that at least 1/3rd students admitted are girls, efforts will be made to post male and female teachers in proportion to the number of girl students in JNVs subject to condition that they fulfill the normal eligibility conditions. However, there is no separate reservation for Female Teachers to this effect," reads the job notice.

