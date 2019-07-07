Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Announces Teaching, Non-Teaching Jobs

NVS Recruitment 2019 For Teaching, Non-Teaching Posts

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited application from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commissioner, PGTs, TGTs, Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Librarian, Art, Music, PET-Male, PET-Female), Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerk in Jawahar Navodaya Vidylayas and at its headquarter and regional offices. NVS is an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Department of School Education & Literacy, Government of India. It has eight regional offices and has more than 630 JNVs functioning in the country.

"In view of the policy that at least 1/3rd students admitted are girls, efforts will be made to post male and female teachers in proportion to the number of girl students in JNVs subject to condition that they fulfill the normal eligibility conditions. However, there is no separate reservation for Female Teachers to this effect," reads the job notice.

Details related to the eligibility criteria can be found from the official notification which will be available in the website.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Commissioner: 5 posts

Post Graduate Teachers: 430 posts

Trained Graduate Teachers: 1154 posts

Miscellaneous Category of Teachers: 564 posts

Female Staff Nurse: 55 posts

Legal Assistant: 1 post

Catering Assistant: 26 posts

Lower Division Clerk: 135 posts

Online registration for the recruitment will begin on July 10. NVS will conduct exam, which can either be written in nature or computer based, on September 5-10.



