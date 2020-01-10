NTPC Postpones Engineering Executive Trainee Recruitment Through GATE 2020

NTPC has postponed Engineer Executive Trainee recruitment through GATE 2020

NTPC Limited, which was due to begin application process for Engineering Executive Trainee (EET) recruitment through GATE today, has postponed the online application portal. As per a previous notification by the PSU, the application portal was supposed to become active today, on January 10, but the process has been delayed for now.

NTPC has not provided any tentative schedule when the application process will begin.

NTPC recruits EETs through GATE. Candidates are shortlisted on the basis of their marks in GATE exam. Shortlisted candidates have to go through the selection process set by the PSU. The selection process ideally constitutes a written exam and interview by an expert panel.

To apply for NTPC recruitment through GATE, an applicant needed their GATE exam roll number. The GATE admit cards, and consequently the GATE roll numbers, were released on January 3.

GATE 2020 examinations will be held in February - on February 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2020. The exam will be held for 25 subjects in various engineering disciplines.

GATE 2020, being helmed by IIT Delhi this time, will be conducted in February next year. The result for GATE 2020 will be released on March 16, 2020. Apart from recruitment purposes by PSUs, GATE score is also used by technical/engineering institutes for admission to M.Tech. /M.E. programmes.

