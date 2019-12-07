NTPC Announces Executive Engineers Trainee Recruitment Through GATE 2020

NTPC has announced Engineer recruitment through GATE 2020

NTPC Limited has released indicative advertisement for recruitment of Executive Engineers Trainees (EET) through GATE 2020. Only those candidates who have applied for the GATE 2020 exam can apply for the NTPC recruitment since they would need GATE 2020 registration number to initiate the application process. The application link will be released on the NTPC careers portal.

NTPC will begin the application process on January 10, 2020 which is also when the PSU will release the detailed recruitment advertisement.

GATE 2020 examinations will be held in February - on February 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2020. The exam will be held for 25 subjects in various engineering disciplines.

The GATE 2020 admit card will be released on January 3, 2020. The GATE 2020 registration/ roll number will be mentioned on the admit card without which the application process can be completed.

Candidates should note that mere qualification in GATE exam does not ensure recruitment with NTPC, NTPC will conduct a separate selection round for which candidates would be selected on the basis of merit in GATE 2020 exam.

GATE 2020, being helmed by IIT Delhi this time, will be conducted in February next year. The result for GATE 2020 will be released on March 16, 2020. Apart from recruitment purposes by PSUs, GATE score is also used by technical/engineering institutes for admission to M.Tech. /M.E. programmes.