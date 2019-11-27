8.6 Lakh To Take GATE 2020. IIT Delhi Releases Schedule

GATE 2020: The exam will be held in 8 sessions for 25 subjects.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9. IIT Delhi, the exam organizing body for GATE 2020 has released the exam schedule today. 8.6 lakh candidates have registered for the GATE 2020. The exam will be held in 8 sessions for 25 subjects.

GATE 2020 Date Sheet

February 1 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm): IN, ME1, MT, PE, PH

February 1 (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm): CY, ME2, PI

February 2 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm): AR, BM, BT, CH, MA, MN, ST, XE, XL

February 2 (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm): AE, AG, EC, GG

February 8 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm): EE, EY, TF

February 8 (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm): CS

February 9 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm): CE1

February 9 (14.30 pm to 5.30 pm): CE2

Admit card for GATE 2020 will be released on January 3.

GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee).

GATE score is used for admission to M.Tech. courses. Apart from admission to higher education, GATE scores are also used by PSUs for recruitment purposes.

Validity of GATE score is for three years.

