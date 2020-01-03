GATE 2020 Admit Card Released On Official Website

GATE 2020 admit card released on the official website

GATE 2020 admit card has been released on the official website. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their GATE 2020 admit card from the official website. Candidates would need their enrollment number and password created at the time of application.

The admit card link is not responding so some candidates may face difficulty in downloading their GATE admit card.

GATE 2020 Admit Card: Download Here

This year, IIT Delhi would conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on February 1, 2, 8 and 9. The exam will be conducted for 25 subjects and examination for each subject will be computer-based.

GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven older IITs. GATE scores are used for admission to M.Tech. courses and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD.

GATE scores are also used by PSUs for recruitment purpose. Now that the GATE admit card is released, PSUs will begin the application process for their respective recruitment. For PSU recruitment through GATE, applicants need their GATE 2020 roll number to apply.

Candidates who are due to appear for the exam can practice for the exam using the mock test link available on the official GATE 2020 website.

Click here for more Education News