GATE 2020: Important Points For Candidates

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9. GATE admit card will be issued today to all the candidates, 8.6 lakh in numbers, who have registered for the exam. The admit card would have candidate-specific details of the exam like venue, time, subject code, etc. Admit card is a must for taking the GATE.

With less than a month left for the GATE 2020 to begin here are few important tips for candidates:

GATE 2020 Admit Card

The admit card will be available on the GOAPS portal of GATE. No printed copy of the admit cards will be issued to the candidates. "No request for any changes in the centre or date/time specified in the admit card will be entertained. Similarly, this being an examination body with certain constraints, candidates needing very special or specific facility for the examination may not be entertained. Hence, candidates are requested to adhere to the facilities that are possible within the ambit and resources of GATE Examination Body," reads the GATE notice.

The photograph on the admit card and that in the valid photo identity document should match with the appearance of the candidate on the day of examination. To ensure this, print the admit card on an A4 sized paper using a laser printer, preferably a color printer, the notice adds.

Scribes

PwD or Dyslexic candidate will be allowed to take the GATE with the help of a scribe and will be given compensatory time of 20 minutes. Also, if required these candidates can use assistive devices like Abacus, Braille slate, etc. and have to arrange the devices on their own and bring along with them, to the examination. At the exam centre, since GATE would be a computer based test, candidate will be given an option to view the content on the computer screen in a magnified font. These candidates are also permitted to visit the exam centre a day before the examination to see and get familiarized with the arrangements.

